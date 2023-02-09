Jet Protocol Price Up 7.5% Over Last 7 Days (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. Jet Protocol has a market cap of $15.44 million and approximately $58,871.33 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jet Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded up 7.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Jet Protocol alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00010118 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00047701 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00031445 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001892 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00019577 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004476 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000176 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.55 or 0.00221684 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002941 BTC.

Jet Protocol Token Profile

Jet Protocol (CRYPTO:JET) is a token. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00909149 USD and is up 4.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $69,594.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jet Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jet Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jet Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jet Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.