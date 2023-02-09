JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.18-$0.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $340.00 million-$344.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $355.41 million. JFrog also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.18 to $0.20 EPS.

FROG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of JFrog in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on JFrog from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on JFrog from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Bank of America upgraded JFrog from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of JFrog from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JFrog has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of FROG stock traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,602,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,234. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -26.37 and a beta of 0.47. JFrog has a 12 month low of $16.36 and a 12 month high of $28.18.

In related news, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.49, for a total value of $140,940.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 292,609 shares in the company, valued at $6,873,385.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other JFrog news, Director Yossi Sela sold 34,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $730,978.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,815,666.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.49, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 292,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,873,385.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 267,076 shares of company stock valued at $6,146,984 in the last three months. Company insiders own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in JFrog by 291.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 73,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 54,493 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of JFrog by 2.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JFrog by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,056,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,801,000 after acquiring an additional 184,093 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in JFrog by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in JFrog by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 246,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,200,000 after purchasing an additional 84,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.34% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

