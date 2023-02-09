JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.18-$0.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $340.00 million-$344.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $355.41 million. JFrog also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.18 to $0.20 EPS.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
FROG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of JFrog in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on JFrog from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on JFrog from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Bank of America upgraded JFrog from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of JFrog from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JFrog has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $29.00.
JFrog Trading Down 4.3 %
Shares of FROG stock traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,602,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,234. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -26.37 and a beta of 0.47. JFrog has a 12 month low of $16.36 and a 12 month high of $28.18.
Insider Buying and Selling at JFrog
Institutional Investors Weigh In On JFrog
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in JFrog by 291.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 73,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 54,493 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of JFrog by 2.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JFrog by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,056,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,801,000 after acquiring an additional 184,093 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in JFrog by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in JFrog by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 246,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,200,000 after purchasing an additional 84,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.34% of the company’s stock.
JFrog Company Profile
JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.
Featured Articles
