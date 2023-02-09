JOE Trading Up 12.3% Over Last 7 Days (JOE)

JOE (JOE) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 9th. JOE has a total market capitalization of $89.00 million and approximately $10.44 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, JOE has traded up 12.3% against the U.S. dollar. One JOE token can currently be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00001170 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002454 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $101.32 or 0.00445232 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000109 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,711.92 or 0.29492954 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $98.13 or 0.00431195 BTC.

About JOE

JOE’s genesis date was June 4th, 2021. JOE’s total supply is 464,573,155 tokens and its circulating supply is 334,448,796 tokens. JOE’s official website is www.traderjoexyz.com. JOE’s official Twitter account is @traderjoe_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for JOE is joecontent.substack.com.

JOE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Trader Joe is a one-stop decentralized trading platform on the Avalanche network. It combines DEX services with DeFi lending to offer leveraged trading.JOE is a governance token that also rewards its holders with a share of exchange revenues. The token distribution follows a fixed supply, decaying emission model.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JOE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JOE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JOE using one of the exchanges listed above.

