John B. Williams Sells 1,840 Shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Stock

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) Director John B. Williams sold 1,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total transaction of $44,068.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,945.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE ASB opened at $23.80 on Thursday. Associated Banc-Corp has a 12-month low of $17.45 and a 12-month high of $25.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $452.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.92 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 25.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is 35.74%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ASB. Bank of America upgraded shares of Associated Banc from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Associated Banc in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Associated Banc by 94.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Associated Banc by 26,450.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty, Community, Consumer and Business, and Risk Management and Shared Services.

