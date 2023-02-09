John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0975 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE PDT opened at $13.17 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.01. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has a 12-month low of $12.69 and a 12-month high of $17.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 5,372 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund during the second quarter valued at about $84,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 2.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 172,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 3,568 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 18.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 74,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 11,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 1.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 332,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,456,000 after buying an additional 3,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Company Profile

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

