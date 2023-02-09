JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSC) Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSC – Get Rating) were up 0.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $59.37 and last traded at $59.37. Approximately 501,813 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 590% from the average daily volume of 72,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.92.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Integrity Advisory LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $268,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,995,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,812,000 after buying an additional 1,289,575 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $489,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,575,000.

