JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by Joseph Group Capital Management

Joseph Group Capital Management raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 33.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.5% of Joseph Group Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Joseph Group Capital Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Homestead Advisers Corp raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 1,165,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,217,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 153,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,054,000 after buying an additional 15,607 shares in the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 22,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,376,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 621,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,038,000 after buying an additional 12,411 shares in the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $142.64 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.18. The company has a market cap of $418.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.28 and a fifty-two week high of $159.03.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.46. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $34.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 33.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $153.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $157.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $155.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.39.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 10,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total transaction of $1,450,598.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 544,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,336,839.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 4,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total value of $617,267.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,103,298.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 10,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total transaction of $1,450,598.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 544,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,336,839.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,887 shares of company stock valued at $5,315,762. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.