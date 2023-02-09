JPMorgan Russian Securities (LON:JRS) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $89.47

JPMorgan Russian Securities plc (LON:JRS – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 89.47 ($1.08) and traded as high as GBX 97.97 ($1.18). JPMorgan Russian Securities shares last traded at GBX 96.50 ($1.16), with a volume of 125,765 shares.

JPMorgan Russian Securities Trading Up 16.3 %

The stock has a market cap of £39.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 89.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 85.17.

JPMorgan Russian Securities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Russian Securities plc is an equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Russia. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the MSCI Russian 10/40 Equity Indices Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Russian Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Russian Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.