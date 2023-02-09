Kava (KAVA) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $352.35 Million

Kava (KAVA) traded down 12.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 9th. One Kava token can now be bought for about $0.87 or 0.00003961 BTC on popular exchanges. Kava has a market capitalization of $352.35 million and $54.10 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Kava has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00081809 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00062596 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000351 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00010391 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001166 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00023211 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001590 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001882 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 382,198,521 tokens and its circulating supply is 405,431,138 tokens. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. Learn more about Cosmos. Learn more about Kava.‍Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.‍The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

