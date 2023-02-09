KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.55.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KBH. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KB Home in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded KB Home from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut KB Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on KB Home from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of KB Home from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st.

KB Home Stock Down 4.4 %

NYSE KBH opened at $37.69 on Thursday. KB Home has a twelve month low of $24.78 and a twelve month high of $41.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.59.

KB Home Announces Dividend

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 11th. The construction company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 11.83%. Research analysts expect that KB Home will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.58%.

Institutional Trading of KB Home

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 11,077.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,006 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in KB Home in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in KB Home in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 922 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of KB Home by 130.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

