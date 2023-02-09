Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Cuts Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Price Target to $35.00

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the bank’s stock.

SASR has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com lowered Sandy Spring Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Sandy Spring Bancorp to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Get Sandy Spring Bancorp alerts:

Sandy Spring Bancorp Trading Down 0.9 %

Sandy Spring Bancorp stock opened at $34.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.74 and its 200 day moving average is $36.57. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a one year low of $31.49 and a one year high of $48.62.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Announces Dividend

Sandy Spring Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SASR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $159.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.43 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 28.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.96%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sandy Spring Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 10.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,741,687 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,156,000 after purchasing an additional 261,172 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2,091.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 181,737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,403,000 after buying an additional 173,444 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,277,133 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,812,000 after acquiring an additional 133,565 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 55.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 242,092 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,458,000 after buying an additional 86,605 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 670,598 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,200,000 after acquiring an additional 85,608 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.