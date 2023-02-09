Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Director Susan D. Whiting Sells 1,000 Shares

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) Director Susan D. Whiting sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total value of $66,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,098 shares in the company, valued at $605,380.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
KMPR stock opened at $66.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 0.95. Kemper Co. has a 52 week low of $40.65 and a 52 week high of $68.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Kemper’s payout ratio is -26.27%.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on KMPR. Raymond James raised shares of Kemper from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Kemper in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised Kemper from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Kemper from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.
Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.
