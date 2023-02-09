Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Loop Capital from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 3.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Kennametal from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Kennametal from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Kennametal from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Kennametal from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kennametal in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.71.

Get Kennametal alerts:

Kennametal Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:KMT opened at $29.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.23 and a 200-day moving average of $25.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.92. Kennametal has a twelve month low of $20.21 and a twelve month high of $34.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kennametal ( NYSE:KMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. Kennametal had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $497.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kennametal will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Kennametal by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,421,000 after acquiring an additional 8,542 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 21.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 396.7% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 36,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 28,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kennametal by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 97,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 28,069 shares in the last quarter.

Kennametal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.