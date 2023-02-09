Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.24

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.24 and traded as low as $6.85. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp shares last traded at $6.85, with a volume of 875 shares trading hands.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.92 and a 200 day moving average of $7.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $57.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.67 and a beta of 0.33.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The savings and loans company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp had a return on equity of 2.47% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $2.53 million for the quarter.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kentucky First Federal Bancorp

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 266.67%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,838 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.19% of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Company Profile

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiaries. The company was founded on March 2, 2005 and is headquartered in Hazard, KY.

Featured Stories

