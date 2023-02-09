Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $120.86.

KRYAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Kerry Group from €128.00 ($137.63) to €117.00 ($125.81) in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Kerry Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Kerry Group from €135.00 ($145.16) to €118.00 ($126.88) in a report on Monday, December 5th.

Kerry Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:KRYAY opened at $94.65 on Friday. Kerry Group has a 1 year low of $83.24 and a 1 year high of $126.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

About Kerry Group

Kerry Group Plc engages in the manufacturing and distribution of food and beverages. It operates through the following segments: Taste & Nutrition; and Consumer Foods. The Taste & Nutrition segment manufactures and distributes an innovative portfolio of taste & nutrition solutions and functional ingredients & actives for the global food, beverage and pharmaceutical industries.

