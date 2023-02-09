KeyCorp Boosts Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Price Target to $560.00

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) had its target price upped by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $425.00 to $560.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.95% from the company’s current price.

MPWR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $475.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $432.00 to $533.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.30.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $463.00 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $390.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $403.33. The stock has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a PE ratio of 57.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.16. Monolithic Power Systems has a one year low of $301.69 and a one year high of $541.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monolithic Power Systems

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.87, for a total transaction of $271,696.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,195 shares in the company, valued at $54,158,409.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Deming Xiao sold 723 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.88, for a total value of $323,094.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 250,954 shares in the company, valued at $112,146,323.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.87, for a total value of $271,696.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,158,409.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 93,952 shares of company stock valued at $36,122,401. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 31.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1,624.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 6,772 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,019,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth about $439,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.