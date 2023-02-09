Kimco Realty Corp. (OTCMKTS:KIM-PG) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.23 Per Share

Kimco Realty Corp. (OTCMKTS:KIM-PG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 9th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share on Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. This is a positive change from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.
Kimco Realty Stock Performance
