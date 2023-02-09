KlayUniverse Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.55 Million (KUT)

KlayUniverse (KUT) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. In the last week, KlayUniverse has traded 11.3% lower against the dollar. KlayUniverse has a total market cap of $1.55 million and approximately $824.29 worth of KlayUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KlayUniverse token can currently be purchased for about $0.0282 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.31 or 0.00436251 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,313.53 or 0.28898036 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.54 or 0.00441879 BTC.

KlayUniverse Token Profile

KlayUniverse was first traded on June 17th, 2022. KlayUniverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,000,000 tokens. KlayUniverse’s official Twitter account is @klayuniverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. KlayUniverse’s official website is klayuniverse.com.

Buying and Selling KlayUniverse

According to CryptoCompare, “KlayUniverse (KUT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. KlayUniverse has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of KlayUniverse is 0.02243368 USD and is down -19.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $834.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://klayuniverse.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KlayUniverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KlayUniverse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KlayUniverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

