KOK (KOK) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $47.57 Million

KOK (KOK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. Over the last seven days, KOK has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar. KOK has a total market cap of $47.57 million and approximately $819,105.56 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KOK token can now be bought for approximately $0.0951 or 0.00000418 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get KOK alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00010007 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00050616 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00030302 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001915 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00019053 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004362 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000181 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.50 or 0.00226559 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002841 BTC.

KOK Profile

KOK is a token. It launched on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.09379837 USD and is down -4.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $786,505.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KOK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KOK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KOK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.