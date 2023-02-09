KOK (KOK) Trading 4% Lower This Week

KOK (KOK) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. Over the last seven days, KOK has traded down 4% against the US dollar. KOK has a market capitalization of $46.78 million and approximately $881,652.02 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KOK token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0936 or 0.00000429 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00009738 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00031545 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00046559 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001835 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00019367 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004543 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000170 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.52 or 0.00222393 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002949 BTC.

KOK Token Profile

KOK (CRYPTO:KOK) is a token. It launched on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.09379837 USD and is down -4.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $786,505.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

