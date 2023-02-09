Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC reduced its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,557 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $8,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ALB. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Albemarle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Albemarle by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Albemarle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Albemarle by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Albemarle by 122.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Albemarle news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $378,180.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,944,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $378,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,384 shares in the company, valued at $13,944,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.25, for a total value of $630,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,753,524.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,041 shares of company stock valued at $3,932,285. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Albemarle Stock Up 2.5 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Albemarle stock traded up $6.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $274.98. The company had a trading volume of 81,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,408,224. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $248.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.58. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $169.93 and a 12 month high of $334.55. The company has a market capitalization of $32.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.58.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $461.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Albemarle in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $298.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Albemarle in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Albemarle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $299.37.

Albemarle Profile

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

Recommended Stories

