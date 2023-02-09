Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $58.15 Million Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 431,009 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 10,133 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $58,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its position in shares of American Express by 2.4% during the second quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 2,754 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 1.3% during the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,002 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Express by 3.5% during the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,942 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 1.2% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 0.8% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 8,351 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, January 27th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $159.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.53.

American Express Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of AXP stock traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $180.68. 156,887 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,952,192. The business has a 50 day moving average of $155.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. American Express has a 52 week low of $130.65 and a 52 week high of $199.55. The company has a market capitalization of $135.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.20.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.11). American Express had a return on equity of 31.67% and a net margin of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.14%.

Insider Activity at American Express

In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,272,471.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Express Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

