Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $7.16 Million Stock Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of Comerica worth $7,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Comerica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Comerica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $271,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Comerica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Comerica by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comerica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Comerica to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Comerica from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Comerica from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Comerica from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.36 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.02.

Comerica Price Performance

Comerica stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $76.75. The company had a trading volume of 140,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,457,538. Comerica Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $62.83 and a fifty-two week high of $102.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.22.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.02. Comerica had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comerica

In other Comerica news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 3,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total value of $237,343.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,825 shares in the company, valued at $496,587. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

About Comerica

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment meets the needs of small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations and governmental entities by offering various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

