Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 107,187 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $6,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,430,838 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,287,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,311 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,623,567 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,076,271,000 after buying an additional 322,352 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Oracle by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,019,801 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $839,823,000 after buying an additional 1,693,271 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,524,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $953,393,000 after buying an additional 117,443 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Oracle by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 9,473,298 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $661,899,000 after buying an additional 165,624 shares during the period. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $87.38. The stock had a trading volume of 191,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,552,733. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $91.22. The firm has a market cap of $235.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.59 and a 200 day moving average of $77.54.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.01 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 189.46% and a net margin of 19.09%. Oracle’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.13%.

In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at $6,615,168.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 498,080 shares of company stock worth $40,732,946 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $84.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, November 14th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.54.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

