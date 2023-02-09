Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 43.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 597,008 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 180,473 shares during the period. Jacobs Solutions comprises 1.5% of Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Jacobs Solutions worth $64,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Jacobs Solutions by 405.7% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 593.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.50.

Jacobs Solutions Trading Up 0.9 %

J traded up $1.10 on Thursday, reaching $122.50. 15,097 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 681,007. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.48. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.78 and a twelve month high of $150.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $122.60 and its 200-day moving average is $121.87. The company has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.88.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.06. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is a positive change from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.36%.

Jacobs Solutions announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 51,130 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total transaction of $6,396,363.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 631,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,994,019.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Jacobs Solutions news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 51,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total transaction of $6,396,363.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 631,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,994,019.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total value of $839,582.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 627,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,090,806.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,796 shares of company stock valued at $7,726,746. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Jacobs Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the designing and deployment of technology-centric solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People and Places Solutions, and PA Consulting. The Critical Mission Solutions segment offer broad sectors, including U.S.

Further Reading

