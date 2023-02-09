Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Purchases 29,211 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 337,843 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,211 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $9,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,277,592 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,856,414,000 after acquiring an additional 20,251,251 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Comcast by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $715,028,000 after acquiring an additional 5,880,050 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 28,263,627 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,109,065,000 after acquiring an additional 4,457,024 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 535.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,754,976 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $222,628,000 after acquiring an additional 4,007,100 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth $106,532,000. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 764,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,782,391. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.38. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $49.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $169.43 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.02.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 90.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Comcast from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Truist Financial raised Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. TheStreet raised Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their target price on Comcast to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.57.

Insider Activity at Comcast

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,977,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total value of $6,467,657.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,902,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,509,942.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 7,003,469 shares of company stock valued at $17,950,890 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.