Kusama Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $309.45 Million (KSM)

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. One Kusama coin can currently be bought for about $35.99 or 0.00159770 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kusama has a market cap of $309.45 million and $32.18 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Kusama has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002439 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.00 or 0.00443162 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000110 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,624.06 or 0.29355842 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $96.11 or 0.00425931 BTC.

Kusama’s launch date was July 16th, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,597,992 coins. Kusama’s official message board is forum.kusama.network. The official website for Kusama is kusama.network. Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Self-described as “Polkadot's wild cousin,” Kusama is an experimental blockchain platform that is designed to provide a massively interoperable and scalable framework for developers. Kusama is built on Substrate — a blockchain building kit developed by Parity Technologies. Kusama has almost the same codebase as Polkadot — one of the most successful interoperable blockchains.By deploying on Kusama, fast-paced projects gain access to a highly scalable, interoperable sharded network, with features that are not yet available on Polkadot. To that end, Kusama describes itself as a “canary network.” The platform is designed to provide a testbed for developers looking to innovate and deploy their own blockchain and can be used as a preparatory network before launching on Polkadot — though many projects opt to stick with Kusama for their final product. Kusama benefits from a low barrier to entry for deploying parachains, low bond requirements for validators, and is most commonly used by early-stage startups and for experimentation.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kusama should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kusama using one of the exchanges listed above.

