Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Kyndryl had a negative return on equity of 25.18% and a negative net margin of 5.03%. Kyndryl’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.30) earnings per share. Kyndryl updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Kyndryl Stock Up 21.4 %

Shares of NYSE KD opened at $16.48 on Thursday. Kyndryl has a one year low of $7.93 and a one year high of $16.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Kyndryl from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Kyndryl in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kyndryl

Kyndryl Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kyndryl in the first quarter worth $61,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Kyndryl by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 17,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kyndryl in the 1st quarter worth approximately $179,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the second quarter worth $226,000. 62.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

