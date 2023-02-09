Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Kyndryl had a negative return on equity of 25.18% and a negative net margin of 5.03%. Kyndryl’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.30) earnings per share. Kyndryl updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NYSE KD opened at $16.48 on Thursday. Kyndryl has a one year low of $7.93 and a one year high of $16.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Kyndryl from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Kyndryl in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.
Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.
