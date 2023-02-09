Lam Research Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.73 (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 9th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 1.725 per share by the semiconductor company on Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%.

Lam Research has increased its dividend by an average of 12.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Lam Research has a dividend payout ratio of 25.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Lam Research to earn $25.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.9%.

NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $2.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $515.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,068,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,414,090. The business’s fifty day moving average is $460.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $441.79. The stock has a market cap of $69.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Lam Research has a 1 year low of $299.59 and a 1 year high of $615.99.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.95 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 73.48% and a net margin of 26.91%. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.53 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 33.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Lam Research from $300.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Lam Research from $570.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $492.10.

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total value of $378,153.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,343,526.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lam Research news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,002,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total transaction of $378,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,762 shares in the company, valued at $6,343,526.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,243,000 after buying an additional 4,090 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Lam Research by 39.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Lam Research by 18.8% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 51.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 11.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 233,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $125,414,000 after purchasing an additional 24,636 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

