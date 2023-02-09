Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Lantronix from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Lantronix Price Performance

NASDAQ:LTRX traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $5.01. The stock had a trading volume of 114,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,963. Lantronix has a 1-year low of $3.79 and a 1-year high of $8.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.25. The company has a market capitalization of $181.56 million, a P/E ratio of -33.40 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lantronix

Lantronix ( NASDAQ:LTRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Lantronix had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $31.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.50 million. Research analysts forecast that Lantronix will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Lantronix news, Director Paul F. Folino sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.41, for a total value of $48,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,531.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Hoshi Printer sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total value of $372,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 131,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,742.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul F. Folino sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.41, for a total transaction of $48,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,531.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lantronix by 12.3% in the third quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 2,587,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,444,000 after purchasing an additional 283,760 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Lantronix by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,173,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its position in Lantronix by 4.3% in the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 756,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 31,532 shares in the last quarter. Lynrock Lake LP lifted its stake in Lantronix by 146.3% in the third quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 656,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after acquiring an additional 390,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Lantronix by 1.9% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 525,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

About Lantronix

Lantronix, Inc engages in the provision of software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for Edge Computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and Remote Environment Management (REM). Its products and solutions include IoT, REM and Other. The company was founded by Bernhard Bruscha in June 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Recommended Stories

