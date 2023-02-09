Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $34.34

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$34.34 and traded as high as C$35.53. Laurentian Bank of Canada shares last traded at C$35.45, with a volume of 127,662 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on LB shares. TD Securities raised their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$45.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Laurentian Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$41.00.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$33.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$34.35. The stock has a market cap of C$1.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Laurentian Bank of Canada ( TSE:LB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 9th. The company reported C$1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.21 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$257.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$267.30 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 5.2399995 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were paid a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from Laurentian Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 137.98%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

