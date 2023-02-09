Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $15.55

Shares of Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.55 and traded as low as $15.17. Legal & General Group shares last traded at $15.39, with a volume of 20,498 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Legal & General Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Bank of America cut shares of Legal & General Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 390 ($4.69) to GBX 397 ($4.77) in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BNP Paribas upgraded Legal & General Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised Legal & General Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Legal & General Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $329.25.

Legal & General Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Legal & General Group Company Profile

Legal & General Group Plc engages in the provision of risk, savings and investment management products and services. It operates through the following segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR); Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM); Legal & General Capital (LGC); and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

