Legend of RPS Price Tops $0.14 on Top Exchanges (LRPS)

Legend of RPS (LRPS) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 9th. One Legend of RPS token can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000652 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Legend of RPS has a total market capitalization of $135.47 million and approximately $19.62 worth of Legend of RPS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Legend of RPS has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Legend of RPS alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.80 or 0.00432628 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,279.51 or 0.28658037 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.00 or 0.00447246 BTC.

About Legend of RPS

Legend of RPS’s genesis date was August 4th, 2022. Legend of RPS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Legend of RPS’s official Twitter account is @legend_rps. Legend of RPS’s official message board is medium.com/@rpsgame.world. The official website for Legend of RPS is rpsgame.world.

Legend of RPS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Legend of RPS (LRPS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Legend of RPS has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Legend of RPS is 0.13547168 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rpsgame.world/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Legend of RPS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Legend of RPS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Legend of RPS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Legend of RPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Legend of RPS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.