Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.50-$1.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.8-$5.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.07 billion.

LEG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Leggett & Platt from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.50.

Leggett & Platt stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.82. 917,509 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 957,437. Leggett & Platt has a fifty-two week low of $30.28 and a fifty-two week high of $41.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.09). Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Leggett & Platt’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 77.53%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,575,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,226,000 after buying an additional 406,267 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,506,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803,469 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,946,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,093,000 after acquiring an additional 64,443 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 5.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,879,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,791,000 after purchasing an additional 265,480 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Leggett & Platt by 3.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,691,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,865,000 after purchasing an additional 61,408 shares during the period. 69.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

