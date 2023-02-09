LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.33

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.33 and traded as high as $5.65. LG Display shares last traded at $5.62, with a volume of 352,102 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on LG Display in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.33.

LG Display ( NYSE:LPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The electronics maker reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter. LG Display had a negative net margin of 3.35% and a negative return on equity of 6.40%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LG Display Co., Ltd. will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in LG Display by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,312 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of LG Display by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,203 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in LG Display by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 72,171 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in LG Display by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,181 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in LG Display by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 38,975 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624 shares in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of thin film transistor and organic light-emitting diode display (OLED) products. Its products include television, commercial, monitor, notebook, mobile, auto, and OLED display. The company was founded on February 28, 1985 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

