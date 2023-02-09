Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.50.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LICY shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Li-Cycle from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on shares of Li-Cycle from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Li-Cycle from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Li-Cycle from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Li-Cycle Stock Performance

Shares of LICY stock opened at $5.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.47 and a beta of 1.26. Li-Cycle has a 52 week low of $4.48 and a 52 week high of $9.48. The company has a quick ratio of 12.78, a current ratio of 12.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.40 and a 200-day moving average of $6.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Li-Cycle

Li-Cycle ( NYSE:LICY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Li-Cycle will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Li-Cycle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,762,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Li-Cycle during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,978,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Li-Cycle during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,244,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Li-Cycle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,039,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Li-Cycle by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 4,254,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,270,000 after buying an additional 454,171 shares in the last quarter. 37.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Li-Cycle Company Profile

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

