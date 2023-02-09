Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Shares Sold by AMI Investment Management Inc.

AMI Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,393 shares during the period. Liberty Broadband makes up approximately 1.5% of AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $2,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LBRDA. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LBRDA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Liberty Broadband from $158.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $201.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Price Performance

In other Liberty Broadband news, Director Richard R. Green sold 3,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.79, for a total transaction of $296,883.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,223.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 17.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LBRDA traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $94.89. 13,296 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,804. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.09. Liberty Broadband Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.15 and a fifty-two week high of $151.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

