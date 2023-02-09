Liberty Tax (OTCMKTS:TAXA) Sets New 12-Month High at $33.34

Liberty Tax Inc (OTCMKTS:TAXA – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $33.34 and last traded at $31.11, with a volume of 327738 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.54.

Liberty Tax Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $504.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.19 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.45 and its 200-day moving average is $29.18.

About Liberty Tax

(Get Rating)

Liberty Tax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada. The company also facilitates refund-based tax settlement financial products, such as refund transfer products and personal income tax refund discounting, as well as provides an online digital Do-It-Yourself tax program in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Tax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Tax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.