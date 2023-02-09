Lido Staked ETH (stETH) 1-Day Volume Hits $19.47 Million

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 9th. During the last seven days, Lido Staked ETH has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lido Staked ETH has a total market capitalization of $5.59 billion and $19.47 million worth of Lido Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lido Staked ETH token can currently be bought for about $1,603.98 or 0.07098361 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002475 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.40 or 0.00444328 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,650.55 or 0.29433102 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.79 or 0.00437211 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH Token Profile

Lido Staked ETH’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. Lido Staked ETH’s total supply is 5,072,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,487,728 tokens. The official website for Lido Staked ETH is lido.fi. Lido Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. The official message board for Lido Staked ETH is blog.lido.fi. The Reddit community for Lido Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Lido Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked ETH (stETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked ETH has a current supply of 5,069,646.70064309 with 3,487,728 in circulation. The last known price of Lido Staked ETH is 1,603.08758931 USD and is down -2.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $20,745,018.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lido.fi/.”

