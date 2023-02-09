Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Director Sven-Olof Lindblad Sells 14,585 Shares of Stock

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) Director Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 14,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $176,332.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,681,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,226,300.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Lindblad Expeditions Stock Performance

Lindblad Expeditions stock opened at $11.15 on Thursday. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.91 and a 1-year high of $18.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on LIND. William Blair upgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Lindblad Expeditions from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lindblad Expeditions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Institutional Trading of Lindblad Expeditions

About Lindblad Expeditions

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions during the third quarter worth $26,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lindblad Expeditions in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Lindblad Expeditions in the third quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 98.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,484 shares during the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

