Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Director Sven-Olof Lindblad Sells 14,585 Shares of Stock

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) Director Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 14,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $176,332.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,681,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,226,300.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Lindblad Expeditions Stock Performance
Lindblad Expeditions stock opened at $11.15 on Thursday. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.91 and a 1-year high of $18.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.07.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have weighed in on LIND. William Blair upgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Lindblad Expeditions from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lindblad Expeditions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.
Institutional Trading of Lindblad Expeditions
About Lindblad Expeditions
Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lindblad Expeditions (LIND)
- Soup, There It Is! Campbell’s Pullback Presents an Opportunity
- Fortinet Gaps Up, Lifts Optimism About Other Cybersecurity Stocks
- Emerson Electric: Charging Toward The Buy Zone
- Enphase Energy May be Offering Investors a Second Chance
- CVS Health Corporation Is Coiled And Ready To Spring Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.