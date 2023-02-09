Linde (NYSE:LIN) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $13.15-$13.55 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.33. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Linde also updated its FY23 guidance to $13-15-13.55 EPS.
Linde Stock Down 0.4 %
NYSE:LIN traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $332.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,801,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,311,841. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $328.70 and a 200-day moving average of $308.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.87. Linde has a 52-week low of $262.47 and a 52-week high of $347.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.25. Linde had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Linde will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current year.
In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total value of $24,532,765.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 345,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,315,807.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total transaction of $24,532,765.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 345,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,315,807.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total transaction of $726,931.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,907,525.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LIN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Linde by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,587,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,315,068,000 after purchasing an additional 488,655 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Linde by 2.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,657,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $848,837,000 after buying an additional 60,376 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 180.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 558,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $178,402,000 after buying an additional 359,480 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Linde by 20.1% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 552,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $176,423,000 after purchasing an additional 92,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Linde by 15.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 507,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,194,000 after purchasing an additional 67,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.
Linde plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.
