Linde (NYSE:LIN) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $13.15-$13.55 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.33. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Linde also updated its FY23 guidance to $13-15-13.55 EPS.

Linde Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:LIN traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $332.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,801,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,311,841. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $328.70 and a 200-day moving average of $308.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.87. Linde has a 52-week low of $262.47 and a 52-week high of $347.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.25. Linde had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Linde will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

A number of equities analysts have commented on LIN shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Linde to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Linde to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Linde from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $360.13.

In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total value of $24,532,765.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 345,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,315,807.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total transaction of $24,532,765.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 345,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,315,807.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total transaction of $726,931.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,907,525.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LIN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Linde by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,587,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,315,068,000 after purchasing an additional 488,655 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Linde by 2.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,657,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $848,837,000 after buying an additional 60,376 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 180.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 558,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $178,402,000 after buying an additional 359,480 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Linde by 20.1% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 552,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $176,423,000 after purchasing an additional 92,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Linde by 15.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 507,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,194,000 after purchasing an additional 67,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

About Linde

(Get Rating)

Linde plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.