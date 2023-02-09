Linde (NYSE:LIN) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.05-3.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04. Linde also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $13.15-$13.55 EPS.
Linde Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of Linde stock traded down $2.96 on Thursday, reaching $331.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,938,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,316,917. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $328.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $308.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.79. Linde has a 52-week low of $262.47 and a 52-week high of $347.60. The firm has a market cap of $163.18 billion, a PE ratio of 40.63, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.87.
Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.25. Linde had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Linde will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other Linde news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total transaction of $726,931.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,907,525.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total transaction of $24,532,765.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 345,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,315,807.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total transaction of $726,931.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,907,525.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 40,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,827,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Linde by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,587,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,315,068,000 after buying an additional 488,655 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in Linde by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.
Linde plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.
