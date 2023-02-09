Linde (NYSE:LIN) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.05-3.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04. Linde also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $13.15-$13.55 EPS.

Shares of Linde stock traded down $2.96 on Thursday, reaching $331.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,938,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,316,917. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $328.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $308.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.79. Linde has a 52-week low of $262.47 and a 52-week high of $347.60. The firm has a market cap of $163.18 billion, a PE ratio of 40.63, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.87.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.25. Linde had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Linde will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LIN. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their price objective on Linde from $346.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC cut their price target on Linde from $390.00 to $375.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Linde from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Linde to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $360.13.

In other Linde news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total transaction of $726,931.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,907,525.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total transaction of $24,532,765.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 345,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,315,807.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total transaction of $726,931.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,907,525.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 40,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,827,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Linde by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,587,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,315,068,000 after buying an additional 488,655 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in Linde by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Linde plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

