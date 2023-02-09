Linde (NYSE:LIN) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $13-15-13.55 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $12.92. Linde also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $13.15-$13.55 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Linde from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Linde to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Linde from $355.00 to $385.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Linde from $346.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Linde currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $360.13.

Linde Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE LIN traded down $2.96 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $331.29. 1,938,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,316,917. The firm has a market cap of $163.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.63, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $328.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $308.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Linde has a 1-year low of $262.47 and a 1-year high of $347.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Linde will post 13.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total transaction of $24,532,765.77. Following the transaction, the director now owns 345,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,315,807.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total transaction of $24,532,765.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 345,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,315,807.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total transaction of $726,931.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,582 shares in the company, valued at $6,907,525.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Linde

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Linde by 6.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,587,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,315,068,000 after buying an additional 488,655 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Linde by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,657,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $848,837,000 after acquiring an additional 60,376 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 180.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 558,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $178,402,000 after acquiring an additional 359,480 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Linde by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 552,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $176,423,000 after acquiring an additional 92,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Linde by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 507,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,194,000 after acquiring an additional 67,632 shares in the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Linde

(Get Rating)

Linde plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

Featured Stories

