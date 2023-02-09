Lion One Metals (CVE:LIO) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Lion One Metals Limited (CVE:LIO – Get Rating) shares traded down 1.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.83 and last traded at C$0.85. 135,393 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 164,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Eight Capital dropped their price target on shares of Lion One Metals from C$3.00 to C$2.60 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Lion One Metals Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$145.97 million and a PE ratio of -33.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.91 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 11.23, a current ratio of 11.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

About Lion One Metals

Lion One Metals ( CVE:LIO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). As a group, analysts anticipate that Lion One Metals Limited will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Lion One Metals Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral resources in Fiji. The company's principal property is the 100% owned Tuvatu Gold project, which comprise four special prospecting licenses covering an area of approximately 13,619 hectares located on the island of Viti Levu in Fiji.

