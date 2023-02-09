Lions Gate Entertainment (OTCMKTS:LGF-A) Shares Down 1.9%

Shares of Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (OTCMKTS:LGF-A – Get Rating) traded down 1.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.48 and last traded at $8.72. 1,040,735 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $8.89.
Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, family entertainment, digital distribution, new channel platforms and international distribution and sales. It operates through the following business segments: Motion Pictures, Media Networks and Television Production.
