LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Trading Down 4.3%

LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Rating) fell 4.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.52 and last traded at $0.53. 87,297 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 105,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LiqTech International in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

LiqTech International Trading Down 4.3 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $23.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.19.

Institutional Trading of LiqTech International

LiqTech International ( NASDAQ:LIQT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.31 million for the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative return on equity of 71.61% and a negative net margin of 81.16%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in LiqTech International by 239.8% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 127,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 89,789 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in LiqTech International in the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its stake in LiqTech International by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 508,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 24,030 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in LiqTech International in the 2nd quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its stake in LiqTech International by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 642,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 91,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.62% of the company’s stock.

LiqTech International Company Profile

LiqTech International, Inc is a clean technology company, which engages in the provision of gas and liquid purification products by manufacturing ceramic silicon carbide filters. It operates through the following segments: Water, Ceramics, Plastics, and Other. The firm specializes in ceramic membranes for liquid filtration systems and diesel particulate filters (DPFs) to control soot exhaust particles from diesel engines.

Featured Stories

