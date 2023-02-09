LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Trading Down 4.3%

LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Rating) fell 4.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.52 and last traded at $0.53. 87,297 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 105,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LiqTech International in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
LiqTech International Trading Down 4.3 %
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $23.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.19.
Institutional Trading of LiqTech International
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in LiqTech International by 239.8% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 127,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 89,789 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in LiqTech International in the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its stake in LiqTech International by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 508,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 24,030 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in LiqTech International in the 2nd quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its stake in LiqTech International by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 642,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 91,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.62% of the company’s stock.
LiqTech International Company Profile
LiqTech International, Inc is a clean technology company, which engages in the provision of gas and liquid purification products by manufacturing ceramic silicon carbide filters. It operates through the following segments: Water, Ceramics, Plastics, and Other. The firm specializes in ceramic membranes for liquid filtration systems and diesel particulate filters (DPFs) to control soot exhaust particles from diesel engines.
