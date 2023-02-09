Lithium Chile (OTCMKTS:LTMCF) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Shares of Lithium Chile Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTMCF – Get Rating) traded down 6.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.54 and last traded at $0.55. 34,785 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 50,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.59.

Lithium Chile Trading Down 6.3 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.45.

About Lithium Chile

(Get Rating)

Lithium Chile, Inc engages in the acquisition and development of lithium properties in Chile. Its projects include: Salar de Coipasa, Salar de Turi, Salar de Atacama, Salar de Helados, Salar de Talar and Salar de Ollage. The company was founded on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.