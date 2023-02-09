Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Upgraded at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 58 ($0.70) to GBX 60 ($0.72) in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.00.
Lloyds Banking Group Price Performance
Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at $2.59 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.34 and its 200 day moving average is $2.14. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $2.92. The company has a market capitalization of $43.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.29.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lloyds Banking Group
Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile
Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, Insurance and Wealth, and Other. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal, and small business customers.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lloyds Banking Group (LYG)
- CVS Health Corporation Is Coiled And Ready To Spring Higher
- Will The Pullback In Paycom Payoff For Investors?
- TJX Among Apparel Retailers All Dressed Up & Ready For Growth
- Daqo New Energy Charged Up For New Highs
- No Spice In Chipotle Results, Is Now The Time To Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.