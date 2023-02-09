Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Upgraded at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 58 ($0.70) to GBX 60 ($0.72) in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.00.

Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at $2.59 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.34 and its 200 day moving average is $2.14. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $2.92. The company has a market capitalization of $43.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 157.0% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 56,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 34,752 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 432.5% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 130,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 105,995 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 28.9% in the second quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 45,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 10,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstream Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, Insurance and Wealth, and Other. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal, and small business customers.

