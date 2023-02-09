Loews Co. (NYSE:L) SVP Richard Waldo Scott Sells 12,506 Shares of Stock

Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 12,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total value of $781,750.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,920 shares in the company, valued at $2,682,929.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Loews Stock Performance

NYSE L opened at $62.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.83. Loews Co. has a 1-year low of $49.36 and a 1-year high of $68.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Get Loews alerts:

Loews Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.01%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Loews

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Loews by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,785,000 after acquiring an additional 19,525 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Loews during the second quarter worth $95,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Loews by 52.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 13,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Loews by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 130,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,503,000 after purchasing an additional 16,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Loews by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

L has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Loews from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com raised Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Loews Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.