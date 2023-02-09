Loews Co. (NYSE:L) SVP Richard Waldo Scott Sells 12,506 Shares of Stock

Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 12,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total value of $781,750.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,920 shares in the company, valued at $2,682,929.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Loews Stock Performance
NYSE L opened at $62.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.83. Loews Co. has a 1-year low of $49.36 and a 1-year high of $68.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.
Loews Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.01%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Loews
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
L has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Loews from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com raised Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.
Loews Company Profile
Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.
See Also
