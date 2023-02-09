Loopring Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $163.38 Million (LRC)

Loopring (LRC) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. One Loopring token can currently be bought for $0.35 or 0.00001577 BTC on popular exchanges. Loopring has a market cap of $462.93 million and $163.38 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Loopring has traded down 19.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002489 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.11 or 0.00432940 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,432.45 or 0.28678731 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.54 or 0.00430420 BTC.

About Loopring

Loopring’s launch date was August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,373,873,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,330,133,546 tokens. The Reddit community for Loopring is https://reddit.com/r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Loopring is medium.com/loopring-protocol. Loopring’s official website is loopring.org.

Buying and Selling Loopring

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract.LRC is an Ethereum Token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loopring using one of the exchanges listed above.

